Dodgers look to even series with Red Sox in Game 4

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
WORLD SERIES: Boston leads 2-1
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: TBD Dodgers: Rich Hill (11-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 150 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers enter the contest after winning a pivotal Game 3 in 18 innings. The Red Sox are 16-4 against teams in the National League this season. Boston is hitting .268 as a team this year, Mookie Betts' mark of .346 leads the team. The Dodgers won Friday's contest 3-2. Alex Wood picked up his first win of the season.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 186 hits for the Red Sox this season. He’s batting .329 on the year. Brock Holt has two home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .605 over his past 10 games for Boston. Cody Bellinger is batting .260 with a .334 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage in 162 games this season for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 11 hits and is batting .268 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
