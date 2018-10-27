On solid ground: ‘Sully,’ controller reunite at NYC Marathon

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2009, file photo, Air Traffic Control Specialist Patrick Harten, right, smiles as US Airways flight 1549 Capt. Chesley B Sullenberger III, right, and First Officer Jeffrey B. Skiles, center, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington to testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The image is miraculous: Passengers standing on the wings of a US Airways jetliner as it floats down the Hudson River. Sullenberger and Harten are forever linked because of the amazing outcome for all 155 passengers. Approaching the 10th anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson,” they will meet at the finish line of the New York City Marathon. Sullenberger plans to put the finisher’s medal around Harten’s neck in Central Park on Nov. 4, 2018. Susan Walsh AP Photo