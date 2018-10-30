Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings. It gets hard after Alabama, Clemson

On Tuesday, we will get our first look at the College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama and Clemson are clearly the class of the field but after that it is a jumbled mess.
We’ve got fantastic match-ups this week with an SEC “Final Four” of sorts as Alabama travels to LSU and Georgia faces Kentucky. In other important games, Michigan hosts Penn State and Notre Dame makes the short drive to Evanston, Illinois, to face Northwestern.
Here’s my stab at projecting what the first playoff rankings look like. The actual rankings will be released at 4 p.m.
Projected CFP Top 25 Rankings
Alabama
Clemson
LSU
Notre Dame
Georgia
Michigan
Oklahoma
Central Florida
Ohio State
West Virginia
Washington State
Kentucky
Penn State
Utah
Texas
Florida
Iowa
Mississippi State
Houston
Utah State
Virginia
Fresno State
Syracuse
Boston College
Washington
After the College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, I will give my New Year’s Six Bowl projections based on what the committee does with their rankings.
