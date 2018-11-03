This Bellarmine Prep freshman hasn’t lost a race this season. She runs in Saturday’s state meet

Bellarmine Prep High School freshman Ella Borsheim was made to run.
During her short career as a distance runner, Borsheim has already proven she is one of Washington’s best.
Borsheim’s speed and endurance led her to become the top female runner for the Lions. She has averaged a time of about 18 minutes, nine seconds in 5,000-meter races this season. And, last week, she won the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict meet in 18:10.5.
She said another win earlier in the season, at the Nike Portland XC meet on Sept. 29, where she set a personal-best time of 17:32, is the highlight of her time at Bellarmine Prep.
“I had some tough competition there, so that was a lot of fun,” Borsheim said.
Based on that time, she is ranked third in 4A heading Saturday’s state championships in Pasco.
Only Issaquah sophomore Julia-David Smith (17:16.4) and Lake Stevens senior Taylor Roe (17:22.6) — who won back-to-back individual state titles as a freshman and sophomore, and was last year’s runner-up — have run faster times this season.
Although young, Borsheim has high expectations for herself.
“I am going after that win,” she said.
And Borsheim has a right to be confident. She has yet to lose a race this season, and her success dates back further than high school.
She was also a member of the Federal Way Track team in middle school, and she raced at USATF National Junior Olympic Championships.
Borsheim ended up winning that 4,000-meter race with a time of 13:52 against 373 other runners.
The challenge is greater on Saturday. She competes against some runners who are three years older than her; runners like Roe who have experienced the pressure of competing for a state championship.
“Age doesn’t really matter,” she said. “But, it’s exciting to run against people I’ve never ran against before.”
Bellarmine coach Matt Ellis agrees that older age does not always mean more talent. Four of the Lions’ varsity runners are freshman.
Both the boys and girls varsity teams from Bellarmine qualified for the state meet.
“The freshman class combined is really strong,” Ellis said. “It looks like a bright future, so as staff we are very excited.”
Ellis said Borsheim’s work ethic is contagious, and her hard work not only makes her better, but the entire team. He said the freshman class is extremely competitive, push each other and bring out the best in one another.
“Ella speaks up when she needs to, but she usually does her talking with her feet,” Ellis said.
Ellis knew about Borsheim before she attended Bellarmine Prep, as he was friends with her father since college. With her father being a runner in both high school and college, she’s been exposed to the sport from a young age.
Ellis had followed Borsheim’s success and was excited she was joining the team this year.
Coming into the state meet, Ellis said he wants his team to focus on the process, and race to the best of their ability.
He said if Borsheim does this, she has a strong chance to win.
“If she races to the best of her ability, it will put her in the top group, and in the hunt to win the individual title,” Ellis said.
