Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

AP high school football poll, final

By Lauren Smith

October 31, 2018 02:11 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Union

2. Lake Stevens

3. Puyallup

4. Woodinville

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Mount Si

7. Bothell

8. Gonzaga Prep

9. Glacier Peak

10. Chiawana

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. Bellevue

3. O’Dea

4. Mountain View

5. Lakes

6. Lincoln

7. Oak Harbor

8. Mount Spokane

9. Snohomish

9 (tie). Timberline

Receiving votes: Peninsula, Rainier Beach, Squalicum.

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Lynden

3. Liberty of Issaquah

4. Black Hills

5. West Valley of Spokane

6. Tumwater

7. Steilacoom

8. Woodland

9. Archbishop Murphy

10. Prosser

Receiving votes: Fife.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Zillah

3. Hoquiam

4. Connell

5. Cascade Christian

6. Newport

7. Lynden Christian

8. Meridian

9. Montesano

10. Omak

Receiving votes: Colville, La Salle.

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Kalama

4. Napavine

5. Asotin

6. Onalaska

7. Reardan

8. Lake Roosevelt

9. Northwest Christian of Colbert

10. Chewelah

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

3. Sunnyside Christian

4. Garfield-Palouse

5. Naselle

Receiving votes: None.

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 9 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Mount Si, Woodinville, Graham-Kapowsin, Bothell, Gonzaga Prep, Glacier Peak, Lewis and Clark

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Bellevue, Lakes, Lincoln, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Peninsula, Timberline, Yelm

Class 2A — Hockinson, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Black Hills, Tumwater, Steilacoom, West Valley of Spokane, Archbishop Murphy, Pullman, Sequim

Class 1A — Royal, Zillah, Hoquiam, Cascade Christian, Meridian, Lynden Christian, Colville, Omak, La Salle, Okanogan

Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Reardan, Asotin, Lake Roosevelt, Chewelah, Northwest Christian of Colbert

Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Sunnyside Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Naselle

