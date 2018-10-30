Five things Seahawks fans need to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, this week’s opponent

Seattle returns home after a successful few weeks on two continents (in London and Detroit). Meeting them this Sunday is another team who spent some time across the pond, the Los Angeles Chargers. LAs “other team” has done pretty well for themselves this season, having won four straight games and coming off a bye.
Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s opponent.
Joey Bosa’s health status
Chargers defensive standout Joey Bosa (12.5 sacks in 2017, his second NFL season) is hopeful to return from a foot injury that has kept him out all season. Joey Bosa spoke to reporters on Monday and said that he should know if he’ll be ready to make his season debut on Wednesday.
“From now, it’s going to be a week-to-week type thing,” he told Chargers.com. “...The second my foot is ready (to) practice on a Wednesday, I will play that week. Whether it be next week (or) two weeks from now, I’m feeling very confident in the way it’s progressing that I’ll be out there in the next few weeks ready to go.”
Seahawks to be tested?
Sunday’s showdown with the Bolts will be the first true test for a Seahawks defense that has seen a resurgence in the last few weeks. In the last three victories, Seattle has held opponents to 11.3 points per game. The Chargers are among the league’s best teams in scoring, in their last three contests before the bye week San Diego averaged 28 points, which is right around the Chargers season average.
In Seattle’s three losses in 2018, they’ve given up an average of 24.6 points per game. So if you’re a Seahawks fan you’re hoping Philip Rivers doesn’t get on a roll/
Turning back the clock
Speaking of Rivers, we all know he’s got a lot of kids but Philip Rivers has put together a pretty solid season for the Chargers. Even at the age of 37, Rivers is among the leaders in touchdowns (17), yards per attempt (9.1) and passer rating (117.8). His three games against the Seahawks look pretty good as well; he’s 2-1 and has thrown for an average of over 300 yards and two touchdowns in those contests.
Powering through injuries
Even before week one, the Chargers were a M*A*S*H unit. Five players currently sit on IR, highlighted by tight end Hunter Henry and Jason Verrett, who is the the middle of his fourth IR stint in four years.
Just awful luck for the franchise but they’ve managed to push through with the stellar play of running back Melvin Gordon, who is probable for Sunday’s game and receiver Keenan Allen, who reached his first Pro Bowl last season and was named the 2017 AP Comeback Player of the Year.
Strangers in their own land
When the Rams returned to Los Angeles, it was treated with nostalgia and fanfare. As for the Chargers, their return up the coast has not been as friendly.
When you see the Chargers play at their temporary home, “Stubhub Field” it is usually taken over by (insert opponent’s) fan base. The league has even questioned the viability of the franchise remaining in LA. Even in San Diego, one writer is approaching the idea of the city bringing back the Chargers.
So playing at CenturyLink Field shouldn’t be an issue for them.
