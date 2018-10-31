David S. Pumpkins has a cousin? A family waits its turn during the costume contest at Spooky Con at the Clarion Inn in Modesto on Sunday, Oct. 14. 2018.
Sports

Superstar athletes dressing like Superheroes? Best Halloween costumes to come from the sports world

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 31, 2018 01:31 PM

It’s Halloween, which means you’re probably going to be surrounded by people dressed in costumes or you’ve decided that you’re going to be that person who dresses up while nobody else does. Don’t worry, we’ve all been that person.

Athletes, like many of us out there, liking dressing up today too. Here are some of the best Halloween costumes from around the sports world.

Clemson, really?!?!

Pair him up with the baby Andy Reid we always get around this time of year.

This is pretty good!

I want to go on with some other costumes but I mean, they’ve put everybody else to shame!

Adorable!!

Even if they are the opponent this week, I’d watch these programs.

The Seattle Storm doing it the only way they know how! #FearTheMask

Les Miles… There’s nobody else like him!

Aaron... meet... Aaron??

Even the Sounders got in on the fun.

Going from Detroit to Philly? That might be worth a Golden… ticket.

OK, where do I get one of these?!?!



Let’s hope Chiney doesn’t go off on an official

Wait, is that our Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell!?!

