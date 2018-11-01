Campau and Williams battle it out for South Sound preps honors. Poll results of The News Tribune Player of the Week

After last week’s fantastic response to the first edition of The News Tribune’s preps poll, this week we’ve received over 20,000 votes and that includes many of you who wrote in candidates. To see the candidates, click here and here.
This week’s winner for play of the week was Timberline’s Hunter Campau, who’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Jerenz in a 33-13 victory vs. Yelm picked up almost half of the over 2,600 total votes with 1,290 voters (49.5 percent). Finishing second was Gig Harbor’s Tom Williams who had an 87-yard touchdown run in a 40-14 victory over Central Kitsap last week.
Williams and Campau also went head to head in The News Tribune Player of the Week poll. This time, Williams won. His 153-yard rushing performance edged Campau in a close vote.
In the coming weeks, we will continue to improve the voting process. And remember, if you are out at a game during the week and see a great performance, let us know. Go to twitter and use the hashtag #TNTPow or email me at ahammond@thenewstribune.com
