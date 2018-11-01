Two more Seahawks are limited because of injuries; K.J. Wright misses another practice

Chris Carson and Duane Brown are two huge reasons why the Seahawks are rushing to success.
They are the newest listings on the team’s injury report from practice.
Carson, who has three 100-yard games in his last four starts, was limited in Thursday’s indoor practice for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team listed him with a hip injury.
The Seahawks listed Carson with a hip injury when he missed the win at Arizona on Sept. 30. That was after he gained 102 yards on a career-high 32 carries against Dallas Sept. 23.
Brown, the plowing left tackle, was limited with a knee injury. That was a new listing.
Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright missed his second consecutive practice. That’s not a total surprise. The 29-year-old made his season debut last weekend in Seattle’s win at Detroit. He played 50 of 59 plays. That’s a lot of work in his first game since a preseason one at Minnesota Aug. 23. He had surgery on his left knee a few days later.
Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week Wright came out the Lions game well. And the Seahawks had Wright as one of its featured players for a press conference on Thursday, just after quarterback Russell Wilson. The team usually doesn’t make any players who are unlikely or even questionable to play available to the media until they return to full expectation of playing.
Shamar Stephen missed practice with a foot injury one day after he was limited. Stephen started against Detroit and was, with fellow defensive tackle Jarran Reed, a big reason why the Lions ran for just 34 yards on 13 carries.
Reed was back full go after being limited Wednesday.
Strong safety Bradley McDougald was limited in practice one day after missing it with a knee issue.
Right guard D.J. Fluker returned to practice on a limited basis one day after he sat out to rest his knee on which he had season-ending surgery last fall while with the New York Giants.
Defensive end Dion Jordan practiced fully after taking Wednesday off to rest his knee.
