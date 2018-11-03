Puyallup defeated Kennedy Catholic with second-half surge 65-25

Puyallup’s Braeden Bellmer (68) celebrates with students after the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Dave Iuli (74) prepares to get Puyallup players pumped before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez (6) breaks up a fourth-down pass intended for Kennedy Catholic’s Reed Shumpert (3) in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup fans cheer in the fourth quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) throws a pass in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup players wait in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) makes an acrobatic catch over Kennedy Catholic’s Davis Dengah (24) in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) makes a touchdown catch in the this quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Jabez Tinae (1) is tackled in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) is lifted off his feet as he’s tackled by Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker (5) and Junior Alexander (2) in the first quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) fights for extra yards as he’s tackled by Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker (5) I the first quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander (2) catches a touchdown pass. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander (2) signals touchdown after catching a touchdown pass. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) runs after a catch in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez (6) breaks up a pass intended for Junior Alexander (2) in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Justin Haase (17) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s AJ Keys (9) breaks up a pass intended for Cohen Cleek. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) walks off the field after a touchdown catch in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) breaks loose for a touchdown in the first quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Ethan Steward (2) is all alone to score after a catch in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) is tackled after a run in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) looks to pass in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) is tackled by a pair of Puyallup defenders. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) looks to pass in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) rushes in the fourth quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) scrambles in the fourth quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez (6) celebrates the win with students. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) reacts after the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) and Sam Huard (7) embrace after the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com