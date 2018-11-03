UW holds on for 27-23 victory over Stanford

After falling behind 21-0 at halftime, Stanford had a chance to win in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
With no time left on the clock and the Cardinal trailing Washington by four points, K.J. Costello launched a ball to the end zone. But it was Husky defensive back Taylor Rapp who came down with the ball, sealing a 27-23 UW victory.
The Huskies seemed to be running away with the game early. For the first time this season, they scored a touchdown on their first three offensive possessions. They scored more points in the first quarter than they did in the entire game against Cal last week.
But the second half was a different story, and UW had to hold on for the victory. The Huskies went three-and-out on their opening possession of the second half. Stanford then scored on a 14-yard pass from Costello to Kaden Smith. That trimmed UW’s advantage to 21-7 with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter.
The Huskies responded with a 22-yard field goal by Peyton Henry but then committed two penalties on Stanford’s next possession, helping the Cardinal go 67 yards in six plays and score on a Bryce Love 5-yard run.
With 9 minutes left in the game, Stanford added a field goal to pull within seven points, 24-17. The Huskies then scored on a 38-yard field goal to push the lead back to 10 points with 5:09 left.
But Stanford wasn’t done yet.
Costello answered by finding Trenton Irwin with a 33-yard touchdown pass to trim UW’s advantage to 27-23. The Cardinal missed the extra point, keeping it a four-point game with 3:24 remaining.
The Huskies offense couldn’t run out the clock, leading to Rapp’s game-winning interception.
Running back Myles Gaskin returned for UW after missing the past two games with an injury. He made his presence felt with a 9-yard run on the Huskies’ first offensive play of the game. Jake Browning capped that opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
After holding Stanford to a three-and-out, UW put together its second ouchdown drive. Browning’s 11-yard pass to tight end Drew Sample put the Huskies ahead 14-0 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, cornerback Byron Murphy picked off Costello for his first interception of the season. He returned it to Stanford’s 26-yard line and Gaskin then scored on a 6-yard run.
UW remains in the driver’s seat for the Pac-12 North title. If the Huskies win their final two games — at home against Oregon State on Nov. 17 and at Washington State on Nov. 23 — they’ll earn a berth in the conference championship game
UW has a bye next week.
Comments