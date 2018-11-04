Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez stands in the tunnel before the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Sports

Opening round statewide high school football pairings

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

November 04, 2018 08:05 AM

The three WIAA high school football seeding committees, which were implemented this year in an attempt to more accurately rank state-qualifying teams, met Sunday morning at the organization’s headquarters in Renton to decide who plays who in the opening round.

Each committee was responsible for two classifications — 4A/3A, 2A/1A and 2B/1B — and completing each 16-team bracket. The 1B bracket, which features eight teams, will be released next week after the field has narrowed.

The pairings for each classification are listed below, with seedings listed in parenthesis. The full brackets are posted on the WIAA website.

CLASS 4A

Full bracket

(11) Mead vs. (6) Graham-Kapowsin

(14) Curtis vs. (3) Lake Stevens

(10) Eastlake vs. (7) Gonzaga Prep

(15) Skyview vs. (2) Woodinville

(12) Eastmont vs. (5) Puyallup

(13) Mount Vernon vs. (4) Mount Si

(9) Bothell vs. (8) Chiawana

(16) Skyline vs. (1) Union

CLASS 3A

Full bracket

(11) Rainier Beach vs. (6) Lincoln

(14) Squalicum vs. (3) Mountain View

(10) Bethel vs. (7) Peninsula

(15) Kamiakin vs. (2) O’Dea

(12) Yelm vs. (5) Lakes

(13) Snohomish vs. (4) Bellevue

(9) Mount Spokane vs. (8) Timberline

(16) Lake Washington vs. (1) Eastside Catholic

CLASS 2A

Full bracket

(11) Prosser vs. (6) Tumwater

(14) Eatonville vs. (3) Lynden

(10) North Kitsap vs. (7) Fife

(15) Burlington-Edison vs. (2) Black Hills

(12) Ellensburg vs. (5) West Valley of Spokane

(13) Sehome vs. (4) Liberty of Issaquah

(9) Steilacoom vs. (8) Sequim

(16) Washington vs. (1) Hockinson

CLASS 1A

Full bracket

(11) Cascade Christian vs. (6) Lynden Christian

(14) Stevenson vs. (3) Hoquiam

(10) Newport vs. (7) La Salle

(15) Klahowya vs. (2) Zillah

(12) Connell vs. (5) Colville

(13) Elma vs. (4) Meridian

(9) Mount Baker vs. (8) Montesano

(16) Riverside vs. (1) Royal

CLASS 2B

Full bracket

(11) Reardan vs. (6) Toledo

(14) Wahkiakum vs. (3) Tri-Cities Prep

(10) Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. (7) Northwest Christian of Colbert

(15) Liberty Christian vs. (2) Kalama

(12) Columbia of Burbank vs. (5) Chewelah

(13) Brewster vs. (4) Napavine

(9) Onalaska vs. (8) Lake Roosevelt

(16) Friday Harbor or Concrete vs. (1) Adna

CLASS 1B

The eight-team field will be released next week.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  