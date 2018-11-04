Opening round statewide high school football pairings

The three WIAA high school football seeding committees, which were implemented this year in an attempt to more accurately rank state-qualifying teams, met Sunday morning at the organization’s headquarters in Renton to decide who plays who in the opening round.
Each committee was responsible for two classifications — 4A/3A, 2A/1A and 2B/1B — and completing each 16-team bracket. The 1B bracket, which features eight teams, will be released next week after the field has narrowed.
The pairings for each classification are listed below, with seedings listed in parenthesis. The full brackets are posted on the WIAA website.
CLASS 4A
(11) Mead vs. (6) Graham-Kapowsin
(14) Curtis vs. (3) Lake Stevens
(10) Eastlake vs. (7) Gonzaga Prep
(15) Skyview vs. (2) Woodinville
(12) Eastmont vs. (5) Puyallup
(13) Mount Vernon vs. (4) Mount Si
(9) Bothell vs. (8) Chiawana
(16) Skyline vs. (1) Union
CLASS 3A
(11) Rainier Beach vs. (6) Lincoln
(14) Squalicum vs. (3) Mountain View
(10) Bethel vs. (7) Peninsula
(15) Kamiakin vs. (2) O’Dea
(12) Yelm vs. (5) Lakes
(13) Snohomish vs. (4) Bellevue
(9) Mount Spokane vs. (8) Timberline
(16) Lake Washington vs. (1) Eastside Catholic
CLASS 2A
(11) Prosser vs. (6) Tumwater
(14) Eatonville vs. (3) Lynden
(10) North Kitsap vs. (7) Fife
(15) Burlington-Edison vs. (2) Black Hills
(12) Ellensburg vs. (5) West Valley of Spokane
(13) Sehome vs. (4) Liberty of Issaquah
(9) Steilacoom vs. (8) Sequim
(16) Washington vs. (1) Hockinson
CLASS 1A
(11) Cascade Christian vs. (6) Lynden Christian
(14) Stevenson vs. (3) Hoquiam
(10) Newport vs. (7) La Salle
(15) Klahowya vs. (2) Zillah
(12) Connell vs. (5) Colville
(13) Elma vs. (4) Meridian
(9) Mount Baker vs. (8) Montesano
(16) Riverside vs. (1) Royal
CLASS 2B
(11) Reardan vs. (6) Toledo
(14) Wahkiakum vs. (3) Tri-Cities Prep
(10) Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. (7) Northwest Christian of Colbert
(15) Liberty Christian vs. (2) Kalama
(12) Columbia of Burbank vs. (5) Chewelah
(13) Brewster vs. (4) Napavine
(9) Onalaska vs. (8) Lake Roosevelt
(16) Friday Harbor or Concrete vs. (1) Adna
CLASS 1B
The eight-team field will be released next week.
