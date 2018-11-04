Frantic rally falls short for Seahawks against Chargers 25-17

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) dives for a first down on a fourth-down run to pick up the first down in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) reacts after he is not able to pull in a touchdown in the final play of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers corner back Casey Hayward Jr. (26) defends a pass in the end zone intended for Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) celebrates Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III’s rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs after a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) chases down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a sack in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers defensive lineman Damion Square (71) reacts after sacking Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (28) lunges for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks running back Chris Carson is tackled by Chargers corner back Casey Hayward Jr. (26) during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) fights off Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (30) for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is tackled after a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers corner back Desmond King II (20) runs in an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers corner back Desmond King II (20) celebrates with teammates after running in an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mike Davis dives for an extra yard during a run in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) is consoled by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) chases down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a sack in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Military members hold the flag during the National Anthem before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hands the ball off the Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) directs the Chargers’ offense in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) reacts after a third down stop by the Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown (18) celebrates his touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers corner back Desmond King II (20) runs to recover his fumbled kickoff return in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is pushed out of bounds by Chargers corner back Desmond King II. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (28) rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is tackled by Chargers corner back Michael Davis. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fans watch the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed (90) sacks Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers corner back Casey Hayward Jr. (26) celebrates with Chargers teammates after the final play of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark and Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed celebrate Reed’s sack of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny makes a catch during warm ups. The Seahawks painted patches on the turf in honor of Paul Allen. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) walks the field during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) and Chargers defensive lineman Damion Square (71) chase down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a sack in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers defensive lineman Damion Square (71) sacks Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The SeaGals perform before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a point after attempt in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) defends a pass intended for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) chucks it deep in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Seahawks react after a missed extra point by Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Chargers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com