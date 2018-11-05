Daniel Cormier holds his belts after defeating Derrick Lewis by submission during the second round of a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 230, early Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Four things you might have missed on this busy sports weekend

By Andrew Hammond

November 05, 2018 11:05 AM

Entering the month of November, the sports calendar is getting busier with college basketball returning this week. If this past week is any indication, we are in for one crazy month. Consider last weekend: Hilarious fan participation in Milwaukee and possibly a preview to a “super fight” in the UFC.

UFC vs. WWE Coming??

On Saturday, Daniel Comier defended his UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 230 in New York City, defeating Derrick Lewis in the second round via submission. After the match, UFC’s Joe Rogan asked Comier about the opportunity to face the ex-UFC, now WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at a future event. DC seems pretty open to the opportunity.

This wouldn’t be the first time the dual-belt holder and Brock Lesnar have crossed paths. Lesnar and Comier had a “nice get together.” Maybe we’ll see it soon.

‘Shut Up and Dribble’ premiers on Showtime

Fox News host Laura Ingraham last spring told LeBron James and Kevin Durant to “shut up and dribble” after their forays into politics. The ensuing controversy helped plant the seeds for the Showtime mini-series named after Ingraham’s quote. The show had its premier episode on Saturday night; part two will be shown this coming Saturday.

Here’s a sample of what this fantastic documentary is all about.

A woman all about her cheddar

At the Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday, a woman showed off an amazing talent. No, she didn’t dunk a basketball or make a half court shot. She did something even more difficult, she named 27 different types of cheeses. That, is peak Wisconsin woman right there.

Leave horse riding to the pros

If you’re a fan of horse racing then you know that the Breeders Cup is a very esteemed race where the best of the best compete. Last Saturday in Louisville, that desire to compete against the best went a bit too far for one 24-year old man. Michael Wells-Rody “was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages” and took off on a horse.

He made it to track entrance and was arrested. At least Michael will have a story to tell his family during the holidays.

