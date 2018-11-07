Browns GM Dorsey to lead search for team’s next coach

FILE - In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. Dorsey is heading the team’s search for a new coach. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam recently fired coach Hue Jackson, who won just three of 40 games over two-plus seasons. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo