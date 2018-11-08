Everything you need to know about the 4A, 3A and 2A high school girls swimming and diving state championships

2018 WIAA GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday, King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way
Tickets
Single day — $11 adults, $8 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $20 adults, $14 students/senior citizens.
Schedule
Friday — 2A preliminaries from 9:45-11:45 a.m.; 3A prelims from 2-4 p.m.; 4A prelims from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday — 2A finals from 9:15-11:45 a.m.; 3A finals from 2:10-4:40 p.m.; 4A finals from 7-9:30 p.m.
2017 team champions
4A — Newport of Bellevue
3A — Bellevue
2A — Liberty of Issaquah
Returning individual champions
4A — Yulia Groysman, Newport of Bellevue, sr. (200 free); Samantha Baron, Newport of Bellevue, jr. (200 IM); Sarah DiMeco, Skyline, sr. (500 free).
3A — Janelle Rudolph, Bellevue, jr. (50 free, 100 back); Kayli Kersavage, Snohomish, soph. (diving); Delora Li, Bellevue, sr. (100 fly); Aneta Wyzga, Bellevue, sr. (500 free).
2A — Eleanor Beers, North Kitsap, jr. (50 free, 100 free); Anna Weber, Aberdeen, soph. (100 breast).
Top-seeded South Sound qualifiers
The following swimmers and divers are seeded in the top four in their respective events.
4A — Curtis (second, 200 medley relay; second 400 free relay); Leigh Lopez-Silvers, Curtis, soph. (fourth, 200 free; third, 100 fly); Grace Felner, Mount Rainier, jr. (second, 200 IM; first, 100 breast); Molley Hickey, Curtis, jr. (second, 50 free; second, 100 free); Destiny Clemons, Rogers, fr. (fourth, 50 free; third, 100 free); Heather Hopkins, Rogers, soph. (first, diving); Tahoma (third, 200 free relay); Hannah Weissman, Tahoma, fr. (second, 100 back).
3A — Cierra McCarty, Stadium, soph. (fourth, 500 free).
2A — Rylee Denney, Black Hills, sr. (third, 100 fly); Emma Prybylski, Black Hills, jr. (second, 500 free).
The skinny
4A — Can anyone upend defending state champ Newport of Bellevue? With 369.5 points, the Knights convincingly captured the SeaKing District title over runner-up Skyline (253). They have top seeds in five events, including all three relays. And, they have a chance to break Lakeside of Seattle’s state record mark of 1:35.23 in the 200 free relay, entering just a second slower at 1:36.28. … Two returning state champis in Newport’s Yulia Groysman and Skyline’s Sarah DiMeco will go head-to-head again after edging each other at the district meet. Groysman won the 200 free over DiMeco by six hundredths of a seconds. And DiMeco edged Groysman in the 500 free, winning by less than a second. … Two South Sound swimmers in Mount Rainier’s Grace Felner (100 breast at 1:02.60) and Rogers’ Heather Hopkins (411.35 points in diving) are top seeds in their respective events. … Behind Molly Hickey (No. 2 seed in 50 and 100 free) and Leigh Lopez-Silvers (No. 4 seed in 200 free, No. 3 seed in 100 fly), Curtis has a shot at a podium finish. The Vikings are also projected to finish in the top eight in all three relays, and have No. 2 seeds in the 200 medley relay 400 free relay.
3A — Bellevue speedster Janelle Rudolph is the top-ranked swimmer in the 2020 class, and set the all-time record in the 50 free at the SeaKing District championships. Her winning time of 22.87 eclipsed the old record of 22.92, set by Mount Rainier’s Leona Jennings in 2008. Now, Rudolph will try to chase down Jennings’ record backstroke time of 53.66. Rudolph enters at 53.68. … The Wolverines will be tough to topple as a team. They have the top seed in six events, and beat their biggest competition — Lakeside of Seattle — at districts (253-220). … There aren’t two better divers in the state than top seed Helene Synott of Squalicum (478.05) and No. 2 seed Kayli Kersavage (465.00). Both could break Issaquah’s Caitlin Chambers’ all-time mark of 488.20, which was set in 2012.
2A — A program from the West Sound has never won the 2A title, but that could change this weekend with West Central District champion North Kitsap in the mix. The Vikings have a meet-best six top seeds. Eleanor Beers already owns the 100 free meet record (50.98), and is gunning for Othello’s Natalee Ruiz’s meet record in the 50 free (23.29), set in 2008. Beers enters at 23.98. The Vikings were the runners-up to four-time defending state champion Liberty of Issaquah a season ago.
