Puyallup sweeps The News Tribune’s weekly honors after an impressive game vs. Kennedy Catholic

It was a Puyallup sweep this week in The News Tribune preps play and player of the week voting. To view the candidates for this week’s voting click here.
For play of the week, Kyle Cramer’s 70-yard rushing touchdown vs. Kennedy Catholic won by an overwhelming margin with 77 percent of the vote. As for player of the week, it was another Viking taking home weekly honors. Jacob Holcomb’s 509 total yards and five touchdowns vs. Kennedy Catholic garnered 66 percent of the vote.
In the coming weeks, we will continue to improve the voting process. And remember, if you are out at a game during the week and see a great performance, let us know. Go to twitter and use the hashtag #TNTPow or email me at ahammond@thenewstribune.com
