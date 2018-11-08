49ers QB Nick Mullens knows how to make good 1st impression

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers are sticking with Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback after his spectacular debut performance. Mullens said coach Kyle Shanahan told him Tuesday, NOv. 6, 2018, that he will remain the starter for the upcoming game against the New York Giants. Ben Margot, File AP Photo