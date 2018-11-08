Mullens to share stage with Manning when 49ers host Giants

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) runs off the field at the end of the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens took part in the Manning Passing Academy two years. While Mullens is just getting started, Manning is nearing the end of his career as he plays his 15th season for a team that is struggling mightily. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo