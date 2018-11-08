Larry Fitzgerald closing in on yards receiving milestone

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs with the ball during the team’s NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz. Fitzgerald is closing in on another milestone, and it’s an impressive one. The 35-year-old receiver needs to catch just 33 yards of passes Sunday at Kansas City to move past Hall of Famer Terrell Owens into second place in the NFL’s all-time yards receiving list. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo