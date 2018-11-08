UEFA gets $230M sponsorship from Chinese payment platform

In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 file photo, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin addresses the media at a news conference in Prague, Czech Republic. Aleksander Ceferin is set to be re-elected as head of European soccer after no challenger entered the contest for the UEFA presidency. The deadline for candidates ahead of the election in February passed on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo