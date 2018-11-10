Graham-Kapowsin survives special teams miscues, fends off Mead rally to advance to 4A quarterfinals

For much of the final quarter on Saturday at Art Crate Field, it seemed sixth-seeded Graham-Kapowsin High School’s football season might slip away.
Mead cut the Eagles’ three-possession lead to two with five minutes to play, recovered the ensuing onside kick, and pulled within a touchdown four minutes later.
Then the Panthers recovered a second onside kick at their own 45-yard line, setting up a manageable drive with 1:02 left.
“It was nerve-racking,” Graham-Kapowsin junior Malaki Roberson said.
Mead, the No. 11 seed, had every bit of momentum, a two-touchdown swing, and seemed primed to pull of an upset on the road in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
But the Eagles (10-1) got a break when they needed it most. Three penalties — totaling 29 yards — on Mead’s final drive pushed the Panthers back to their own 26.
And junior quarterback Ryan Blair’s desperation pass on fourth-and-5 fell incomplete with seven seconds left, sealing a 45-38 win for Graham-Kapowsin in Spanaway.
“They compete and they play hard,” Eagles coach Eric Kurle said. “We made some mistakes on special teams. On defense, communication on some coverage stuff (hurt us).”
Despite three costly turnovers — including two that led to Mead touchdowns — allowing a long kickoff return for a score, and the two botched attempts to recover onside kicks in the final minutes, the Eagles did enough to set up another postseason meeting with No. 3 seed Lake Stevens (11-0) next week.
“We wanted it bad,” Roberson said. “We’ve been with each other for years. It’s a great group of people and the bonds are inseparable.”
This is the third time in the past four seasons the to programs will play. Graham-Kapowsin beat the Vikings by a touchdown in the opening round last year, and Lakes Stevens ousted the Eagles in 2015 with quarterback Jacob Eason, who is redshirting with the Washington Huskies this season after transferring from Georgia.
“They’re a great team,” said Eagles quarterback Dylan Morris, a UW commit, who will meet the Vikings for the third time in his career. “We have to have a great week at practice, prepare well, and it will be a good game.”
This almost annual meeting almost didn’t happen. Every time the Eagles seemed like they would open up an insurmountable lead on Saturday afternoon, the Panthers found a way to respond.
Mead scored the game’s opening touchdown at the 8:33 mark in the first quarter, capitalizing on Graham-Kapowsin’s fumble on the first play of the game.
Blair connected with Jonathan Baird for 3 yards on the first of his four passing touchdowns.
That was Mead’s only lead of the game, and it lasted little more than two minutes, but Graham-Kapowsin could never quite creep away.
“It’s tough,” Morris said of the late theatrics. “We practice it, but it’s just hard to prepare for it. ... You just want to pick the guy up (who didn’t recover the ball) and clean it up in practice.”
Morris finished 18 of 24 passing for 376 yards, the three long touchdowns, and two interceptions. Roberson was his top target, hauling in nine catches for 247 yards and two scores.
Shabro Johnson led all rushers with 124 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, balancing a Graham-Kapowsin offense that outgained Mead, 563-390, and controlled possession for much of the contest.
Mead ran the ball just 18 times in the contest, and attempted 48 passes. Blair finished 30 of 48 for 318 yards, the four touchdowns, and one interception that led to Johnson’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Class 2A
At Tumwater 21, Prosser 14: Running back Hunter Baker scampered 53 yards for a touchdown with less than two minutes to play to lift the sixth-seeded T-Birds over No. 11 Prosser at Tumwater District Stadium.
Baker also scored the tying touchdown for the T-Birds (10-1) on a 1-yard run with 4:55 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14. He finished with 17 carries for 128 yards to lead the T-Birds, who didn’t lead until Baker’s second score.
The T-Birds’ defense was stingy all game. Defensive back De-Juan Freeman recorded two key interceptions. And both times, the T-Birds converted the turnovers into touchdowns.
At Lynden 34, Eatonville 14: The Cruisers held with perennial 2A powerhouse Lynden through the opening half, and carried a 7-6 lead into halftime, but the Lions eventually won out at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, eliminating Eatonville in the opening round.
Brock Heppner connected with Kobe Elsner on a 45-yard touchdown to open scoring for Lynden with 2:03 to go in the first.
The Cruisers (8-3) responded less than three minutes later on a 2-yard plunge by Tristian Schoepf, but Lynden scored the next four touchdowns.
James Marsh ran for a 60-yard score, and threw to Heppner for another 13-yard touchdown.
Heppner and Elsner connected again for 49 yards, and Heppner added another 3-yard rushing touchdown to open the fourth quarter.
Caden Jumper scored a 4-yard touchdown for the Cruisers with 34.2 seconds remaining, but it was far too late.
CLASS 1A
Lynden Christian 20, Cascade Christian 0: Easton Stremier broke a scoreless tie midway through the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run, and that was enough to end Cascade Christian’s season in the opening round at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
The Cougars remained in reach until late in the second half, holding the Lyncs scoreless in the second and third quarters, but never found the end zone.
Sam Faber (1-yard run) and Tanner Feenstra (9-yard catch) both scored in the fourth quarter to help the Lyncs seal the win.
The Cougars were without quarterback Parker Johnson, who threw for 2,092 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven appearances this season.
