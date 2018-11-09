Mount Rainier’s Felner qualifies first in the 100-breaststroke, second in the 200 IM

Mount Rainier junior Grace Felner has a shot to bring home two individual state titles on Saturday, after qualifying first in the 100-yard breaststroke and second in the 200 individual medley at the 4A state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way on Friday.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Felner said. “I’m not fully tapered, so I definitely went in with the mindset that these might not be my best races, but I’m going to try my best. I did, and I got really good results.”
Felner entered the state meet hoping to win the state championship in both events. She is the heavy favorite in the breaststroke, but will need a good showing in the IM to win both titles.
“The meet isn’t over yet, so we’ll see about tomorrow,” Felner said. “I’m just going to not think about too much and not let it get in my head and just have fun and try my best. This meet is all about fun.”
It was a good day for local 2A divers in the prelims. Fife junior Taylor Bloedorn is currently in first place with a score of 221.75. Steilacoom junior Julie Burlingame is right behind in second place at 221.70. In 3A, Gig Harbor freshman Shaye DiMatteo sits in fourth place at 263.50. Her senior teammate, Kristen Vorpahl, is in fifth (236.95). Rogers sophomore Heather Hopkins leads the 4A diving after day one with a score of 293.25.
Local swimmers were also well represented by a pair of freshmen – one from Rogers and the other from Tahoma. Rogers’ Destin Clemons qualified fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.08, while Tahoma’s Hanna Weissman qualified third in 57.19.
Curtis junior Molly Hickey also set herself up nicely for the finals, qualifying second in the 50 freestyle (23.83) and third in the 100 freestyle (52.76).
Highline senior Emily Zacharias qualified second in the 200 IM in 2:11.88. Zacharias came into the meet with the top 2A time in the state this season. She also qualified fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.37.
Black Hills senior Rylee Denney qualified fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.57. She came into the meet ranked third. Denney failed to qualify for the finals in the 100 backstroke, finishing 10th. She will swim in the consolation finals on Saturday.
Denney’s teammate, junior Emma Prybylski, qualified third in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.07. Like Denney, Prybylski qualified one spot behind her ranking after coming into the state meet ranked second. Prybylski came up short of qualifying for the finals in the 50 freestyle, finishing 10th.
