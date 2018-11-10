Peninsula defeats Bethel 55-34 to advance in playoffs

Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Chase Wittmers (1) and Braeden Potter (30) celebrate Potter’s touchdown run in the third quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Nate Hughes (12) looks to pass under pressure in the third quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Pete Latu (1) pulls down a touchdown catch over Peninsula’s Griffin Bakken (14) in the second quarter.Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Will Latu warms up before the game. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Chase Wittmers (1) is lifted into the air after a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Will Wright (2) kicks a PAT after a second quarter touchdown. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Cole McVay (4) runs after a catch for a long touchdown in the first quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Josh Walker (21) rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Chase Wittmers (1) scores a touchdown I the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) hits Bethel’s Quincy Etienne (6) during a kick return. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula players celebrate after a Burke Griffin (5) touchdown in the second quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula players celebrate after a Burke Griffin (5) touchdown in the second quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Chase Coalson (6) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Will Latu warms up before the game. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi (2) makes a catch in the third quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) leaps over a cluster of players during a run in the first quarter. Peninsula High School payed Bethel in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com