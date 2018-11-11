Molina, Realmuto homer to lead MLB All-Stars to win in Japan

MLB All-Star Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals are welcomed by teammates Enrique Hernandez (14) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Whit Merrifield (15) of the Kansas City Royals at home after hitting a three-run home-run off All Japan starter Shinsaburo Tawata in the fifth inning of Game 3 of their All-Stars Series baseball at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Toru Takahashi AP Photo