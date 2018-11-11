Uh oh: Chris Carson, D.J. Fluker inactive from Seahawks’ must-have running game at Rams

Difficult got daunting for the Seahawks even before they put on their uniforms.
The team announced 90 minutes before Sunday’s kickoff against the division-leading Rams (8-1) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that lead running back Chris Carson and plowing right guard D.J. Fluker were inactive because of injuries.
Fluker tried to test his strained calf for a few minutes on the field Sunday morning. I didn’t see Carson on the field before the team announced he was out.
So the two most important pieces of what’s been Seattle’s vital part of the offense this season, its running game, were in sweat suits instead of helmets and shoulder pads.
Carson missed his second game this season with a soft-tissue injury in his hip. He has three 100-yard rushing days in three of the last four full games he’s played.
Mike Davis was ready to make his second start this season for Carson. His other one, when Carson missed the win at Arizona Sept. 30, ended with Davis romping for 101 yards on the ground.
But Fluker played that game.
A strained calf forced him out for the final 25 plays of the Seahawks’ loss to the Chargers last weekend.
Ethan Pocic, the team’s second-round draft choice in 2017 who lost his starting job after two games this season, was poised to start for Fluker Sunday.
The Seahawks’ good news before the Rams game: Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), strong safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and starting defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot) were active. All had been questionable to play, as were Carson and Fluker.
Seattle’s other inactives on Sunday: cornerbacks Neiko Thorpe and Kalan Reed, backup center Joey Hunt, defensive tackle Nazair Jones and defensive end Branden Jackson.
