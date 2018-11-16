Live high school football scores, state quarterfinals

STATE QUARTERFINALS
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. The losers of state playoff games are out.
The WIAA high school football seeding committees ranked teams and populated the brackets following the district playoffs.
CLASS 4A
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Lake Stevens, 7 p.m. Saturday
Gonzaga Prep vs. Woodinville, 4 p.m. Saturday
Puyallup vs. Mount Si
Bothell vs. Union, 1 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A
Rainier Beach vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m. Saturday
O’Dea 21, Peninsula 7, 3Q
Yelm vs. Bellevue, 1 p.m. Saturday
Timberline vs. Eastside Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Tumwater vs. Lynden, 4 p.m. Saturday
Fife vs. Black Hills
Ellensburg vs. Liberty of Issaquah, 1 p.m. Saturday
Steilacoom vs. Hockinson, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Lynden Christian vs. Hoquiam, 5 p.m. Saturday
Newport 0, Zillah 0, 1Q
Colville vs. Meridian, 1 p.m. Saturday
Mount Baker vs. Royal, 1 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2B
Toledo vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 1 p.m. Saturday
Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Kalama, 1 p.m. Saturday
Chewelah vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. Saturday
Onalaska vs. Adna, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1B
Lyle-Wishram vs. Naselle, 4 p.m. Saturday
Crescent vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 2 p.m. Saturday
Quilcene vs. Sunnyside Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday
Neah Bay vs. Odessa, 11 a.m. Saturday
