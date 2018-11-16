Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) reacts after the game. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Sports

Live high school football scores, state quarterfinals

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson, Jordan Whitford And Jerod Young

November 16, 2018 04:31 PM

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. The losers of state playoff games are out.

The WIAA high school football seeding committees ranked teams and populated the brackets following the district playoffs.

CLASS 4A

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Lake Stevens, 7 p.m. Saturday

Gonzaga Prep vs. Woodinville, 4 p.m. Saturday

Puyallup vs. Mount Si

Bothell vs. Union, 1 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

Rainier Beach vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m. Saturday

O’Dea 21, Peninsula 7, 3Q

Yelm vs. Bellevue, 1 p.m. Saturday

Timberline vs. Eastside Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Tumwater vs. Lynden, 4 p.m. Saturday

Fife vs. Black Hills

Ellensburg vs. Liberty of Issaquah, 1 p.m. Saturday

Steilacoom vs. Hockinson, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Lynden Christian vs. Hoquiam, 5 p.m. Saturday

Newport 0, Zillah 0, 1Q

Colville vs. Meridian, 1 p.m. Saturday

Mount Baker vs. Royal, 1 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2B

Toledo vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 1 p.m. Saturday

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Kalama, 1 p.m. Saturday

Chewelah vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. Saturday

Onalaska vs. Adna, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1B

Lyle-Wishram vs. Naselle, 4 p.m. Saturday

Crescent vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 2 p.m. Saturday

Quilcene vs. Sunnyside Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday

Neah Bay vs. Odessa, 11 a.m. Saturday

