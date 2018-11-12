ManU midfielder Paul Pogba applauds fans at the end of the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Manchester won 2-1.
ManU midfielder Paul Pogba applauds fans at the end of the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Manchester won 2-1. Antonio Calanni AP Photo

Martial and Pogba out of France squad with injuries

The Associated Press

November 12, 2018 06:03 AM

PARIS

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of France's upcoming matches because of injuries.

Moussa Sissoko and Alexandre Lacazette will replace the two players for a UEFA Nations League game at the Netherlands on Nov. 16 and a friendly against Uruguay at Stade de France four days later.

The French football federation said Pogba has a left thigh injury and Martial has injured an adductor muscle.

It's a setback for Martial, who earned a recall for France eight months after his most recent appearance. Martial last played for France in a 3-1 win over Russia in March and was not selected for the World Cup, which his teammates won in July.

