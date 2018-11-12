Big 12 down to final 4 teams to determine 2 title game spots

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, right, talk after their NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. No. 6 Oklahoma or No. 7 West Virginia can get into the Big 12 championship game by winning their last two games. Since those Top 10 teams still have to play each other in the regular season, it is impossible for both to win their last two games. But the three-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) and Mountaineers (8-1, 6-1) could also still face each other two weeks in a row _ in that day-after-Thanksgiving game in Morgantown, and then Dec. 1 for the conference title. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo