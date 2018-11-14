Linebacker Bobby Wagner depicted in the Seahawks’ “Action Green” uniforms the team will wear for their Dec. 15 home game against the Los Angeles Rams. The threads are part of the NFL’s “Color Rush” series for home teams on its featured, Thursday-night games.
End of a colorful era? Seahawks announce uniforms for Thursday Night Football vs. Green Bay Packers

By Andrew Hammond

November 14, 2018 12:51 PM

Early Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced their uniform look for Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

When I saw it, I had two thoughts.

The first one was, Cool, this is OK.

Then the second one was, Wait, is…. is this the end of the color rush uniforms for the Seahawks?!?

Now, if you don’t know what the “Color Rush” is, the NFL and Nike came together and created something fun and new for Thursday Night Football. Sounds like a good idea in theory, right? Well while some of the combinations look good, there are some other cases where the uniforms look AWFUL. Seattle falls in the latter portion, no offense to those who love “Action Green”.

Thankfully we’re going to see a better look.

But just in case you can’t fire up Madden 19 to see it would look like, here is what the color rush matchup would look like, don’t look too close.

