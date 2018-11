Pete Carroll: Chris Carson, D.J. Fluker full go and ready to start for Seahawks vs Packers, not such good injury news on K.J. Wright

November 14, 2018 05:44 PM

Coach Pete Carroll: Chris Carson, D.J. Fluker full go and ready to start for Seahawks in their running game against the Packers Thursday night. But Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright is doubtful to play.