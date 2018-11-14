Husky basketball signs two guards to Class of 2019

The Washington men’s basketball team officially added two players to the Class of 2019 on Wednesday as RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis signed their letters of intent.
Battle is a four-star, 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Marysville, Wash. He played for Marysville Pilchuck High School, where he averaged 21.4 points and 8.0 rebounds as a junior. In a UW release, head coach Mike Hopkins called him “one of the best shooters in the country.”
“He’s explosive athletically,” Hopkins said in the release, “his shooting ability will add a level of depth to our team and we can’t wait to have his skill set here at UW.”
Tsohonis is a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Portland, Ore. A three-star recruit, he played for Jefferson High School, where he averaged 24.1 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior.
“(Tsohonis) will be able to help us take our program to the next level with his leadership,” Hopkins said. “He played on a very talented team in Oregon and shined there so we’re excited he is bringing his game to Montlake.”
Both Battle and Tsohonis played for Seattle Rotary on the Nike EYBL circuit.
“They’re both Pacific Northwest guys that have had excellent high school careers up to now,” Hopkins said. “They’re both proven winners and each bring a unique skill to our program. They are the right fit for what we’re looking for.”
