A Steilacoom sweep. Emeka Egbuka’s epic week vs. Sequim lands him two News Tribune preps honors

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka (2) is tackled by Eatonville’s Jackson Roulst as he returns an interception in the second quarter. Egbuka scored three touchdowns in the first half. Eatonville played Steilacoom at Eatonville High School in Eatonville, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. JoShua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com