Vander Esch showing 1st-round talent as rookie for Cowboys

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, center, runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Vander Esch has the Dallas rookie record for tackles in a game and the first interception by a first-year linebacker for the Cowboys since Sean Lee in eight years ago. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo