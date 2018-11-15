Did the Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin, Russell Wilson finally find some of that lost chemistry vs. Packers?

Doug Baldwin was so, so open. Nothing but the blue and white turf underneath and around him as he slanted across the middle of the Seahawks’ end zone.
Except the 30-year-old undrafted wide receiver is 5-foot-10, and Russell Wilson’s throw assumed he was about 15-foot-10.
That would have been the first touchdown of the season for the Seahawks’ locker-room leader and one of the few familiar, pillar faces still on their roster after back-to-back Super Bowl trips. Baldwin entered the 10th game of the Seahawks’ season with zero TD catches – he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 2015 and had eight last year.
So, yeah, he wanted that one. Bad.
But maybe Baldwin and Wilson finally rekindled some of that seemingly lost QB-WR chemistry. Wilson threw another pass just off Baldwin’s fingertips on a second-down pass in the end zone in the second quarter before calling the same play for him, except flipping the field, on third down to find him for a six-yard TD pass.
This was the longest stretch of Baldwin’s career to go without celebrating a touchdown, previously going the first six weeks of the 2014 season without scoring.
Not that he’s been 100-percent Angry Doug, though.
He said in a radio interview with 710-ESPN this week that this is the first time he’s felt comfortable after the “special treatment” on his knee, which in the last year has meant Seahawks veterans going to California for blood treatment with injections into the affected area to accelerate healing. He missed the entire preseason and was held out most of training camp recovering.
“I’ve been dealing with this for four months, and I forgot what it felt like to not have pain,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin should have had his first TD of the season in the first quarter when Wilson wildly overthrew his way and missed him in the end zone. The Seahawks settled for a field goal.
That was a theme for much of the first half, with Wilson underthrowing Baldwin when he had a step-and-a-half on a fade route and then just missing him in the end zone, again, in the second quarter right before they finally connected.
Wilson’s off throws and four Seahawks false starts were the primary culprits to the Seahawks slow start, trailing 14-3 in the first quarter. Wilson completed 6-of-8 passes or 107 yards on the Seahawks’ final two scoring drives, including a go-ahead, maybe season-saving TD to Ed Dickson in the fourth quarter. Wilson threw for 12 yards in the first half.
Baldwin finished with a season-high seven catches and a season-high 10 targets for 52 yards.
Jimmy’s back
Jimmy Graham, and his 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end frame, had a quiet day in his return to Seattle, where he played the previous three seasons to underwhelmed Seahawks’ expectations.
He was spotted chatting on the sideline before the game with Seahawks’ bearded general manager John Schneider, then later hugging coach Pete Carroll.
He caught a 13-yard pass on the Packers’ first drive, but he wasn’t targeted by Aaron Rodgers in the Packers’ passing game after that. He exited to the locker room just before the two-minute warning before halftime after injuring his thumb blocking Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald and did not return.
Graham has 439 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Packers this season after 520 yards and 10 touchdowns for Seattle last year.
Missing Seahawks
Carroll wouldn’t say so yet, but K.J. Wright has obviously had a setback in his return from summer knee surgery.
The Seahawks left their Pro Bowl linebacker inactive for Thursday night’s crucial game against the Packers because of ongoing issues in his repaired left knee. Wright started last weekend at the Los Angeles Rams but had to leave that game because of pain.
That was his third start of the season. The 29-year-old missed the first six games following arthroscopic knee surgery in late August. He was expected to return within a month, but he missed two months.
His contract ends after this season. He has said he wants to end his career with Seattle.
Other Seahawks’ inactives included DL Dion Jordan, DB Neiko Thorpe, DB Delano Hill, RB C.J. Prosise, OL Ethan Pocic and DL Poona Ford.
Three Packers starters were out injured: former University of Washington cornerback Kevin King, wide receiver Randall Cob and outside linebacker Nick Perry.
Salute to service
On Salute to Service night at CenturyLink Field, 96-year-old Art Unruh, a U.S. Air Force veteran, raised the 12th Man flag for the Seahawks. TSgt. Alfredo Garza Jr., a Yakima native who was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord before he was deployed to Kirkuk, Iraq, where he earned an Air Force Commendation Medal, sang the national anthem.
Extra points
Rashaad Penny ran for 30 yards on his first snap in the first quarter but exited with an ankle injury. He did return, and appears to have supplanted Mike Davis as the Seahawks’ primary backup to Chris Carson. … Frank Clark’s second sack of the game on Rodgers was his 10th of the season, tying his career-high for a single season (10 in 2016). … The Seahawks made an adjustment over recent weeks on defense, using second-year free agent Austin Calitro as their primary nickel linebacker instead of veteran Barkevious Mingo. The Packers took the lead just before halftime on Rodgers’ TD pass over Calitro to Aaron Jones. … Rookie third-round pick out of USC Rasheem Green, who missed all of October with a sprained ankle, picked up his first career sack, coming on third down in the fourth quarter to force a Packers’ field goal.
