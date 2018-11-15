Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with late rally to beat Packers 27-24

Seattle tight end Ed Dickson crashes into the end zone for the game-winning TD as Packers safety Ibraheium Campbell defends. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones (92) and Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green exults after making a critical fourth quarter sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to stop a drive. Frank Clark is also in on the play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers running back Aaron Jones stiff arms Seahawks corner back Justin Coleman during a run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws under pressure by Packers linebacker Clay Matthews in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan catches a touchdown pass in front of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped up after a sack by Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) goes airborne as he rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hurls a pass toward the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll argues with an official in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham and Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll embrace during warmups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) and Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green celebrate Green’s sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) dives for extra yards during a run in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin hauls in a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in the second quarter as Green Bay cornerback Josh Jackson pursues. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker gives his good luck charm, daughter Diamond, a pre-game nuzzle. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing his second TD pass of the first half. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams is brought down by Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers after catching a pass for a long gain in the first half. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams catches a long pass in the fourth quarter over outstretched Seahawks defensive back Shaquem Griffin as free safety Tedric Thompson closes. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Perpetually cheerful Seahawks coach Pete Carroll signs for for fans before the game against Green Bay. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Behind sturdy work by the Seahawks offensive line, running backs like Chris Carson were able to run effectively most of the night against Green Bay. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Raemon Dosanjh cheers on the Packers during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan gives a humorous shrug after catching a first half TD pass against Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Green Bay is called for pass interference in the second quarter defending against Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner hangs to Packers running back Aaron Jones. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dumps the ball off to avoid a sack by Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Soldiers watch the pre-game ceremony as players are introduced before unfurling a giant American flag. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin takes a moment to himself before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is knocked out of bounds in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks players celebrate a touchdown catch by Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark celebrates a sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed and Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin greets fans after a kickoff in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers argues a penalty in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Paratroopers drop into CenturyLink Field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) jumps over a tackle by Packers linebacker Clay Matthews during a run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
