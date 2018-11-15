Justin Tucker repeats as AP’s best kicker

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker kicks a 44-yard field goal during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Tucker, the most accurate kicker in league history at 90.1 percent, received 92 points in a 10-points-to-one-point system with six of 10 first-place votes from a panel of Associated Press football writers. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo