Preview and breakdown of Washington-Oregon State

OREGON STATE (2-8, 1-6) VS. NO. 17 WASHINGTON (7-3, 5-2)
1:30 p.m., Saturday, Husky Stadium
The line: Washington -32.5
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: The final two games of the regular season are critical for Washington. If the Huskies beat both Oregon State and Washington State, they’ll win the Pac-12 North and earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship game. The first step is Saturday’s game against the Beavers.
The Huskies will be facing head coach Jonathan Smith, who was UW’s offensive coordinator from 2014-17. Both UW head coach Chris Petersen and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said the familiarity will require the Huskies to make some adjustments to their offense.
Lake described the matchup as a chess match.
“He know wrinkles of our defense,” Lake said. “He knows wrinkles of our offense.”
Oregon State averages 27.5 points per game and 415.8 yards per game, which rank eight and seventh in the Pac-12, respectively. Smith does have the Beavers’ offense trending in the right direction. In 2017, they were last in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and total offense.
Running back Jermar Jefferson has 1,201 rushing yards and 12 TDs on 199 carries this season. Quarterback Jake Luton has thrown for 1,188 yards and seven TDs, while receiver Isaiah Hawkins has caught 48 passes for 698 yards and four TDs.
Defensively, the Beavers give up a conference-worst 45.1 points per game. They are also last in yards per game, allowing 542.8.
Oregon State is losing games by an average of 17.6 points. Not only will the Beavers be playing UW on senior day, but the Huskies seem to have their offense clicking and are playing for a shot at the Pac-12 championship. Saturday’s matchup has all the makings of a UW blowout.
Prediction: UW 34, Oregon State 14
