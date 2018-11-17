Puyallup defeats Mount Si 47-34 to advance to state semifinals

Puyallup’s Ben Schumock (55) lets out a yell as Puyallup players celebrate their win against Mount Si. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Players try and get a tipped pass in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) is tackled by Mount Si’s Cody Frederick (55) during a run to try and convert a two point attempt in the first quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa (30) dives for extra yards while tackled by Mount Si’s Trevor Clem in the second quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb drops back to pass in the second quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ben Rodriguez intercepts a pass in the third quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) rushes in the third quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mount Si’s Cale Millen (10) passes while defended by Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer (8) in the second quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mount Si’s Kevin Corder (11) dives across the goal line for a touchdown while tackled by Puyallup’s Dakota Bramsche (4) in the first quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Kyle Cramer rushes in the first quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Justin Haase catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) is brought down by Mount Si’s Murphy McDowell (54) during a run in the second quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mount Si players take the field before the game. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mount Si’s Cole Norah pulls down a catch near the sideline that was later called incomplete. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mount Si’s Jonathan Barrett (88) scores in the first quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Ethan Steward (2) is tackled by Mount Si’s Trevor Clem (23) during a run in the third quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa tackles Mount Si’s Jonathan Barrett in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Isaac Clark (15) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mount Si’s Jonathan Barrett (88) makes a catch while defended by Puyallup’s Dakota Bramsche (4) in the first quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Darius Morrison (18) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa (30) breaks up a pass intended for Mount Si’s Kevin Corder in the third quarter. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb and Kyle Cramer talk on the sidelines during the final minutes of the game. Puyallup played Mount Si in a football game at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
