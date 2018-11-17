How did Evergreen Lutheran’s soccer team finish third in state? Slowly at first, and with solid defense

Bill Renner’s message to Brian Rittierodt and Ian Wendland was to start Saturday’s 1B/2B third place game at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner by jogging.
The two Evergreen Lutheran High School soccer players suffered cramps in the Eagles’ loss in penalty kicks to Orcas Island on Friday, and needed to be careful unless the Eagles’ wanted to play with nine men again, like they did against Orcas Island for 35 minutes.
So Renner wanted his team to possess the ball, loosen up, and take some time off the clock before getting offensive. It was a logical solution to the Eagles’ having just 11 players available. And it worked.
The Eagles (18-2-1) rode goals by Ritierodt, Liam Peterson and Tom Plocher and some standout defense to beat Riverside Christian, 3-0, to capture third place in the state. Goalie Noah Rittierdot, Brian’s twin, made 12 saves to preserve the shutout, including a save on a 50-50 ball in the box that gave him a bloody lip.
“He played a phenomenal game,” Renner said of his goalie. “I’m really proud of how our team fought.”
Renner admitted it wasn’t easy coming back so soon after Friday’s loss. He said while team was “obviously a little upset,” with result, on Saturday the Eagles were ready to go... even if it meant at half speed to start.
With 10 minutes left until halftime, Peterson scored to give the Eagles a lead they would not relinquish.
“I can say I’m as proud of this team as any that I’ve coached, and I’ve been coaching since 1981,” Renner said.
