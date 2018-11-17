Atkinson’s hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 4-1

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his third goal of the game with teammates Oliver Bjorkstrand (28), Alexander Wennberg (10), Seth Jones (3) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. Karl B DeBlaker AP Photo