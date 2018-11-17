UW benefits from bye week as injured players, including Trey Adams, return against Oregon State

Washington spent most of the season wishing its bye week came earlier in the year. But after Saturday’s 42-23 victory over Oregon State, senior defensive back Jordan Miller said it seemed to come along at just the right time.
After a week of rest, Miller, who missed the two previous games with an injury, returned to the field for the Huskies. Left tackle Trey Adams, who hadn’t played this year and reportedly underwent back surgery, made his season debut. He’ll return for a fifth-year next season.
Myles Bryant, who didn’t play against Stanford, returned. So did linebacker DJ Beavers, who hadn’t played since the season opener against Auburn. Defensive lineman Shane Bowman, who broke his foot during a practice in September, also saw the field.
“It was nice to come back, obviously, for the last home game I’ll play,” Miller said. “It was pretty important for me to get back this week. As a team, having guys … it felt like we put it all together. It felt pretty good.”
It was good to have Adams back on the offensive line, quarterback Jake Browning said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “Obviously, he’s been a big part of our offense when he’s been able to play so it’s nice to have him back.
“I do also think (backup) Jared Hilbers has been doing a good job in there, too. Now that Trey’s back, it’s not all of the sudden you forget about Jared. Jared’s been doing some good stuff for us.”
Petersen said it’s important to ease Adams back in gradually.
“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s completely different than practice.”
While several players returned from injury, backup running back Kamari Pleasant was on the sideline in sweats. Petersen said he’s “week-to-week.”
Post-game reunion
Browning made his way to midfield after the game. There, he took a moment to talk to Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith, who recruited Browning to UW and was the Huskies’ offensive coordinator from 2014-2017.
They both wished each other good luck during the remainder of the season.
“Definitely rooting for each other when we’re not playing each other,” Browning said. “And so I definitely hope they beat the (Oregon) Ducks, that’d be pretty sweet, and hopefully we can go beat (Washington State).”
Coming into the game, UW knew Smith would be familiar with its defense. The Huskies also knew that the Beavers’ offense would look similar. In fact, Miller said the Huskies just practiced against their own offense all week.
“We have some wrinkles and that kind of stuff,” said linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven. “But at the end of the day, you’re not going to change your entire defense for one coach who knows your stuff. I think he definitely had an advantage you’re not going too see that often. I think he did a good job finding things he could do.”
Asked if Smith offered any surprises offensively, Petersen was quick with a joke.
“I saw one original play out there, that was nice to see,” he said. “Everything else, I was like, ‘Can he do something on his own?’
“I say that jokingly because the joke always is we invented nothing around here originally ourselves. We just try to get it from someone else, tweak it and make it a little bit better.”
Petersen hopes history favors Browning
With the victory over Oregon State, Browning became the all-time winningest quarterback in Pac-12 history.
While Browning’s time in Seattle has had its ups-and-downs, Petersen is hopeful his senior signal caller will be looked at as one of the great quarterbacks in the history of the conference.
“You know I’ve thought all along that he’s a special guy, a special QB,” Petersen said “I think sometimes for some people, that position is never gonna be good enough.
“People nitpick that position apart-like we all do. It’s never going to be all on the quarterback, a lot else goes into it. This is what it’s all about and to be the all-time winningest? That’s pretty special.”
News Tribune staff writer Andrew Hammond contributed to this story.
Comments