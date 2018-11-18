Syracuse’s Hillsman schedules with an eye toward NCAAs

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer poses in front of a banner that will hang from the rafters, after Rutgers defeated Central Connecticut State for Stringer’s 1,000th career win, in Piscataway, N.J. Stringer became the fifth Division I coach and sixth overall to reach the 1,000-win mark. Stringer joined Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell in the club. Division II coach Barbara Stevens of Bentley College also has reached 1,000 victories as well as Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo