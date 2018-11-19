Mariners’ Edgar Martinez among the favorites to reach Cooperstown as 2019 Hall of Fame voting begins

On Monday, the Baseball Writers Association of America released their 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, with Edgar Martinez leading a list of 15 holdovers.
It is the Mariners’ former DH’s 10th and final year on the ballot. He received 70.4 percent of the votes a year ago, and his chances for a trip to reach Cooperstown look good.
There are 20 newcomers on the ballot this year, highlighted by career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay.
There are a few other former Mariners on the 2019 Hall of Fame Ballot. Here’s a closer look.
Jason Bay
Having spent most of his career in Pittsburgh, the 2004 Rookie of the Year was a three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2009. In his lone season in Seattle back in 2013, Bay hit 11 home runs and drove in 20.
Freddy Garcia
Having reached the All-Star game in back-to-back seasons, Garcia was the AL leader in ERA and innings pitched in 2001. In six total seasons as a Mariner, Garcia won 76 games with an ERA of 4.15.
Derek Lowe
Although he didn’t spend a full season in Seattle, the 1997 trade to the Boston Red Sox helped lay a foundation for the Red Sox to break their 86-year World Series drought. In his very brief time in Seattle, Lowe was 2-4 with a 6.96 ERA.
Omar Vizquel
Omar began his career in Seattle but didn’t reach his prime until he was traded to the Cleveland Indians in December of 1993. In his five seasons in Seattle, Vizquel hit .252 and was a 1993 Gold Glove recipient, beginning a streak of nice-straight.
If Martinez or any of the other four were to reach Cooperstown, they would join a list of seven former Seattle greats.
Gaylord Perry (1991)
Dick Williams (2008)
Goose Gossage (2008)
Dave Neihaus (2008 Ford Frick Award Winner)
Rickey Henderson (2009)
Randy Johnson (2015)
Ken Griffey Jr. (2016)
