Fife’s deepest run in the 2A state football playoffs ends at the hands of Lynden

The ending will not tarnish the great season Fife High School’s football team had.
That was the feeling of Trojans coach Kent Nevin on Saturday, moments after seventh-ranked Fife was beaten by No. 3 Lynden, 31-0, in the Class 2A semifinals at Sparks Stadium.
“They fought the whole season,” Nevin said. “We were underdogs the whole season, and we just couldn’t get things clicking today. But overall, just the fact that my kids don’t quit, they fight. They stay together. They’re a great team.”
Fife held Lynden in check for most of the first half but the Lions broke through late in the second quarter.
With one minute and 46 seconds left in the first half, Lynden senior quarterback James Marsh took the run-option and burst through the middle for 50-yard touchdown. After a punt from the Trojans, the Lions got the ball back with just 59 seconds to go.
The Lions other quarterback — the team rotates between Marsh and junior Brock Heppner — hooked up with recevier Kobe Elsner for a big play. Heppner connected on a 74-yard TD pass to Elsner and just like that, Lynden led 14-0.
In a span of 47 seconds, the Lions’ offense went 124 yards and scored twice.
Unfortunately for Fife, Lydnen got the ball back to start the third quarter. The Lions put together a 14-play drive, capped by Elsner’s second reception, a 15-yard pass from Marsh to up the lead to 21-0 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter.
On the ensuing Trojans’ series, Lions junior defensive back Gurpreet Brar picked off Fife senior quarterback Gannon Ginnis. Seven plays later, the Lions scored on a 1-yard TD run from Heppner to push their lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter.
Ginnis — Fife’s leading passer, rusher and the 2A SPSL Mountain Most Valuable Player — and the Trojans struggled against a Lynden defense that gave up only an average of 15.2 points per game. Gannis completed three passes in nine attempts for 10 yards and was intercepted twice. He rushed for 59 yards.
His coach was not swayed by the performance, saying what Ginnis did this season was special.
“He put our team on his back,” Nevin said about Ginnis. “He was just that special guy who when we needed a play, he would do it. In every game. Overall, he’s just an incredible athlete.”
Heppner finished 2 of 3 passing for 117 yards with a TD. He also added 28 yards rushing. Marsh was more effective on the ground with 128 yards on 13 carries. The Lions also got a 28-yard field goal from Marko Samoukovic.
The Trojans (11-2) bow out in their first ever appearance in the semifinals. The Lions, who have won eight state titles inlcuding six in 2A since 2006, will play the winner of Saturday’s late game between No. 1 Hockinson an No. 4 Liberty in the state championship next week in the Tacoma Dome.
NO. 3 LYNDEN
0
|14
|7
|10
—
31
NO. 7 FIFE
0
|0
|0
|0
—
0
L - James Marsh 50 run (Marko Samoukovic kick)
L - Kobe Elsner 74 pass from Brock Heppner (Samoukovic kick)
L - Elsner 15 pass from Marsh (Samoukovic kick)
L - Heppner 1 run (Samoukovic kick)
L - Samoukovic 28 field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: L — Marsh 2-3-25; Heppner 2-3-117; Baylor Ayres 1-1-32. F — Ginnis 3-9-10-2.
Rushing: L — Marsh 13-128; Heppner 11-28; Trevin Melendez 6-32; Cody Wheeler 7-23. F —Ginnis 12-59; Malakai Kobe 10-71; Junior Faualo 9-35; Elias Faitala 4-3; Jay’vonn Harper-Brooks 2-13; Matthew Schwaerlzer 1-6.
Receiving: L — Elsner 3-132; Carson Bode 1-10; Grant Vanderyacht 1-32. F — Gabriel Duenas 1-2; Kobe 1-4; Dominik Hernandez 1-4.
