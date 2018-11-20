No more outfield for Dee Gordon. If he remains a Mariner, he will play somewhere on the infield

Dee Gordon will be in the infield next season … at least, he will be assuming he hasn’t been “reimagined” off the Seattle Mariners’ roster.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto emphasized that, again, on Monday, but it comes almost a year after the Mariners acquired Gordon to play center field.

That’s how much things have changed for the Mariners since they were preparing for a 2018 playoff run. Now they’re taking a step back after having traded James Paxton and Mike Zunino. And it’s important to know Gordon’s five-year, $50 million contract expires after 2020, but has a club option for 2021.

So Gordon could still be part of the Mariners’ plan going forward. As an infielder, apparently.

To help make that transition, he’ll have the assistance of a former coach of his from his days with the Marlins, Perry Hill. The Mariners on Tuesday announced the hiring of Hill to be their infield/first-base coach. Gordon won a Gold Glove as a second baseman in 2015 when Hill was his coach; he was so excited to hear Hill was moving to Seattle that he posted a photo of his arm wrapped around Hill to his Instagram.

“You know Dee,” Hill said in a conference call with local reporters. “He can get excited with the best of them.”

The Mariners also announced that Chris Prieto will be the third-base coach next year, replacing Scott Brosius, who declined a contract to return.

“Perry is one of the most respected infield coaches in the game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a press release. “I’m excited to add him to our coaching staff. He brings an impressive resume of having coached outstanding defensive seasons and Gold Glove winners.”

Hill said he never actually saw Gordon playing in the outfield for the Mariners this past season, Gordon’s first time ever playing that position in the big leagues. But Gordon moved back to the infield after Robinson Cano’s 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s joint drug and prevention and treatment program.

“All I can go on is what I’ve seen and I saw a really good player for a couple of years,” Hill said. “I saw glimpses of him with the Dodgers at shortstop and I always envisioned him as a Gold Glove-quality second baseman. I think he’s more comfortable there, and I think he would say the same thing.”

That Dipoto has now repeatedly emphasized Gordon will play the infield next season, and their roster “reimagining,” as Dipoto put it, that has so far seen them trade their starting catcher and pitching ace in an attempt to stock up on young, major-league ready prospects should indicate that they’d move just about anybody, even Cano.

Moving Cano would be almost impossible, though, considering his contract that will net him $24 million every year through 2023. What’s more likely is moving shortstop Jean Segura, who is coming off an All-Star season and still should have value on the trade market despite his second-half slide. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Yankees were also trying to acquire Segura in that deal for Paxton.

Gordon played eight games at shortstop for the Mariners this past season, to go with 81 games at second base and 53 in center field.

“There’s no doubt he could play shortstop, in my opinion,” Hill said. “You go to shortstop and most everything is in front of you. Not that it’s an easier position, it’s a very difficult position. But everything is in front of you, and you go from shortstop to second baseman and three-quarters of what you do is against you. It takes a special athlete to do that, and that’s why I think he’s adapted to that. He’s such a good athlete that he was able to make the change seamlessly.

“But I think his best position, as I’ve said and I think he’ll tell you the same thing, is second base.”

Of course, there is the possibility they keep Segura, Gordon and Cano, assuming Cano can be convinced to continue working more at first and third base and spending more time at designated hitter.

All we know is Gordon will be somewhere on that infield dirt, most likely, on Opening Day.

“We really had no intent of playing Dee Gordon in center field again,” Dipoto said. “And I don’t think that is something that excited Dee. I can’t tell you exactly where Dee will line up on Opening Day, our roster will tell us what makes the most sense, but Dee will line up in the infield. We believe he’s an infielder, and we’ll see what our roster looks like when we get to that point in time. I feel his athleticism and flexibility gives us alternative answers.”

Roster updates

Right-hander Erik Swanson, a 25-year-old acquired Monday from the Yankees as part of the trade that sent Paxton, was added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect him from being eligible for the Rule-5 Draft. Left-hander Justus Sheffield was also part of that deal.





The Mariners’ now have 35 players on their 40-man. They added former UW standout outfielder Braden Bishop last week and first baseman Joey Curletta. Since the season ended, they’ve also added Sheffield, right-hander Ruben Alaniz, utility infielder Dylan Moore, and outfielders Mallex Smith and John Andreoli.

