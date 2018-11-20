Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Sports

Paxton reaction. The baseball world reacts to the Mariners trading James Paxton to the New York Yankees

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

November 20, 2018 02:14 PM

Monday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners threw some coal into the hot stove fire and made a trade with the New York Yankees that sent James Paxton to Yankees in exchange for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams.

The Yankees were very welcoming when announcing the trade on social media.

SB Nation had a fantastic way to really cap off the year for Paxton.

Paxton expressed his excitement in an Instagram message on Tuesday afternoon.

JJ Cooper thinks the Mariners could’ve got a bit more in the deal but thinks that it’s still a good deal for both sides.

Let us know some of your thoughts on the trade!

