Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez, left, smiles at Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre as Beltre heads off the field after grounding out during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Seattle. Hernandez had commented to Beltre about how quickly he ran to first. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Adrian Beltre announces retirement; here’s some of his most entertaining moments

By Andrew Hammond

November 20, 2018 04:54 PM

Early Tuesday morning, Adrian Beltre announced his retirement from baseball after a 21-year career that included a five-year stint with the Seattle Mariners.

During Beltre’s career he hit 477 home runs, drove in over 1,700 RBI, collected over 3,000 hits and won five Gold Gloves at third base. His place in Cooperstown seems assured.

As good as he was as a player, Beltre has provided sports fans with plenty of laughs. Here’s some of Beltre’s best moments.

It’s amazing what you can find on the internet. Like, here’s every Adrian Beltre ejection.

You know you’ve made an impact on the game if you’ve got your own personal supercut worth of hilarious moments.

Here’s one of his famous incidents while with the Seattle Mariners.

