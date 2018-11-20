The Washington State mascot, left, holds a sign while quarterback Gardner Minshew II (16) interviews with ESPN after an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
The Washington State mascot, left, holds a sign while quarterback Gardner Minshew II (16) interviews with ESPN after an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak AP
The Washington State mascot, left, holds a sign while quarterback Gardner Minshew II (16) interviews with ESPN after an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak AP

Sports

Cougars and Huskies hold position Here’s the biggest takeaways, projections from new CFP rankings

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

November 20, 2018 05:45 PM

Last week of the regular season for the playoff contenders and things are about to get a little silly. Conferences will have all divisional business settled by Saturday night and even a playoff spot could be sealed up from a team in South Bend.

Here are the playoff rankings for this week.

CFP Rankings (11/20/18)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. Central Florida

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Penn State

13. West Virginia.

14. Texas

15. Kentucky

16. Washington

17. Utah

18. Mississippi State

19. Northwestern

20. Syracuse

21. Utah state

22. Texas A&M

23. Boise State

24. Pittsburgh

25. Iowa State

Biggest surprises

The first is one is obviously Central Florida jumping over Ohio State but what I’m looking at is the Big 12. Oklahoma has a serious chance to gain ground on the top with a game at West Virginia this weekend and then either the Mountaineers or Texas Longhorns for a second time in the Big 12 title game.

What does this mean for WSU, UW

For the Cougars and the Huskies, the Apple Cup this Friday is an elimination game not only for the Pac-12 North title but what may end up being the only spot in a New Year’s Six bowl for the Pac-12. A Wazzu win would make their case for the top six even stronger and could be what they need to finally pass LSU after weeks of trailing the Tigers.

Why is this weekend important?

By the end of Saturday, we could possibly have a playoff spot locked up. Notre Dame goes on the road to face USC and is 60 minutes away from the playoff. Ohio State and Michigan will settle the Big Ten’s eastern division and the the Big 12 will have its title game participants put together. Oh and there’s that little thing called the “Apple Cup”, not sure if you’ve heard about it.

CFP New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

Peach Bowl-Atlanta, GA (December 29th) (At-Large vs. At-Large)

(At-Large) LSU vs. (At-Large) Penn State

Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, AZ (January 1st) (At-Large vs. At-Large)

(At-Large) Florida vs. (At-Large) Central Florida

Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena, CA (January 1st) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. (Pac-12) Washington State

Sugar Bowl-New Orleans, LA (January 1st) (Big 12 vs. SEC)

(Big 12) Oklahoma vs. (SEC) Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Cotton Bowl-Arlington, TX (December 29th) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)

(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 4) Michigan

Orange Bowl-Miami, FL (December 29th) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)

(No. 2) Clemson vs. (No. 3) Notre Dame

College Football Playoff National Title Game

Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (January 7th)

(No. 1.) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson

  Comments  