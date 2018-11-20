Cougars and Huskies hold position Here’s the biggest takeaways, projections from new CFP rankings

Last week of the regular season for the playoff contenders and things are about to get a little silly. Conferences will have all divisional business settled by Saturday night and even a playoff spot could be sealed up from a team in South Bend.
Here are the playoff rankings for this week.
CFP Rankings (11/20/18)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. Central Florida
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Penn State
13. West Virginia.
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. Washington
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Northwestern
20. Syracuse
21. Utah state
22. Texas A&M
23. Boise State
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State
Biggest surprises
The first is one is obviously Central Florida jumping over Ohio State but what I’m looking at is the Big 12. Oklahoma has a serious chance to gain ground on the top with a game at West Virginia this weekend and then either the Mountaineers or Texas Longhorns for a second time in the Big 12 title game.
What does this mean for WSU, UW
For the Cougars and the Huskies, the Apple Cup this Friday is an elimination game not only for the Pac-12 North title but what may end up being the only spot in a New Year’s Six bowl for the Pac-12. A Wazzu win would make their case for the top six even stronger and could be what they need to finally pass LSU after weeks of trailing the Tigers.
Why is this weekend important?
By the end of Saturday, we could possibly have a playoff spot locked up. Notre Dame goes on the road to face USC and is 60 minutes away from the playoff. Ohio State and Michigan will settle the Big Ten’s eastern division and the the Big 12 will have its title game participants put together. Oh and there’s that little thing called the “Apple Cup”, not sure if you’ve heard about it.
CFP New Year’s Six Bowl Projections
Peach Bowl-Atlanta, GA (December 29th) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) LSU vs. (At-Large) Penn State
Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, AZ (January 1st) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) Florida vs. (At-Large) Central Florida
Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena, CA (January 1st) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)
(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. (Pac-12) Washington State
Sugar Bowl-New Orleans, LA (January 1st) (Big 12 vs. SEC)
(Big 12) Oklahoma vs. (SEC) Georgia
College Football Playoff Semifinals
Cotton Bowl-Arlington, TX (December 29th) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)
(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 4) Michigan
Orange Bowl-Miami, FL (December 29th) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)
(No. 2) Clemson vs. (No. 3) Notre Dame
College Football Playoff National Title Game
Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (January 7th)
(No. 1.) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson
