Cavs’ All-Star forward Love could be out until “new year”

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, left, is double-teamed by Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Tolliver and Jeff Teague, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love may not be back until sometime in 2019 following foot surgery. Love had an operation on Nov. 2 to relieve pain and pressure in his big left toe, which he injured in the club’s preseason opener. At the time, the team said Love would be out at least six weeks and his status would be updated in “approximately” when that period ended. Jim Mone, File AP Photo